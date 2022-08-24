With deepest sorrow, we announce that Elijah “Eli” Paul Williamson, age 31, a most beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained during a one-vehicle car accident.
Eli filled his 31 years to the brim.
Ever ready to reach life’s next big adventure, Eli graduated from Ohio University in just three years. And as he would tell you, his immediate ambitions (in no particular order!) were to find a life partner, have children, buy a house and become a full-fledged family man. Shortly after his college graduation, Eli met Breanna and fell head-over-heels in love. He could not have been happier when parenthood quickly followed. His children, Zoa and Oliver, were the pride of his life and providing for his family was his greatest motivation and joy.
Eli was practically born with a gadget in his hand. He always loved tech—even in his youth he was constantly upgrading and fixing things, ordering replacement parts, and tinkering with his “toys.” Infamously, he once ordered a parentally-unapproved mini-motorcycle off of the early internet and somehow evaded life-long grounding. We always suspected he could turn his ingenuity into a career. Ever the entrepreneur, Eli owned and ran his own business, Dusk Digital, for more than 15 years and ran numerous other side businesses including Redirect Lux Camper Remodeling. Additionally, he contributed too many established companies including Netlify, Optimal, and Bytebase.
As techy and hard-working as he was, Eli also felt completely at home in nature. He loved the outdoors and spent his free time kayaking, fishing, snowboarding, hunting, four-wheeling, and trying to convince his friends and family to join in on the fun. King of the side hustle, Eli’s adventures in nature led him to remodeling and flipping campers, cars, and trucks. That legacy will live on (for better or for worse) in the vintage camper he convinced his dad to buy as a “project.” Also, a man of simple pleasures, Eli’s love languages included a good meal, a cold beer, and a smokey Scotch.
Above all else, Eli loved people without reserve and gave of himself without hesitation. Eli jumped on any opportunity to bring people together and was constantly (some might say incessantly) scheming up new adventures with his family and friends or calling to video-chat with him and the kids. He couldn’t resist a funny video-chat filter. Eli never let physical distance discourage him from spending meaningful time with his loved ones. And how we will cherish those memories.
Eli lived life fully and he will be deeply missed.
Eli is survived by his wife, Breanna Williamson; two children, Oliver and Zoa Williamson; his parents, Jen and Chip Williamson; and his five siblings: Ziggy Williamson and wife Ariel Sinha, Hannah Williamson and husband Rob Brodrick, Caleb Williamson and partner Ursula Machado, Lydia Williamson, and Asher Williamson. In addition, Eli married into and became part of the Mascaro family. He is survived by Bre’s parents, Myra and Jamie; sister, Hannah; brother, Brent, nephew, Asher, grandmother, Mary Nelle, and aunt, Michelle.
Eli’s family will receive friends on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. The Catholic funeral mass will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 2211 E Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601 with a reception to follow. All are welcome to both the receiving of friends and mass.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.