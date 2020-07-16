Revelation 21: 4-6 -4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” 5 He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” 6 He said to me: “It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life.
Eli James Johnson, age 1 month and 3 days, went to rest in the arms of Jesus from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the infant son of Terry and Charity Honeycutt Johnson.
Eli was quite the little warrior with a team of prayer warriors behind him and his family. In his short time here on Earth he built a testimony, allow us to remember day to day the people he brought to the Lord. His testimony will live forever in the hearts of those who prayed for him and in those he led back to the Lord through these prayers. Terry and Charity, as well as their four children, are active members of East River Park Christian Church in Elizabethton, TN. Where Terry is an elder and serves as part of the Church’s praise and worship team. The family remains adamant that the Lord is where they draw their strength from.
Eli loved being under his weighted bean bag while his parents were away, it gave him the sense of comfort and the feeling of being held close. He loved having his little head rubbed and he found peace and enjoyment in hearing his Momma’s and Daddy’s voices. When they would come into the room he would look for them when he heard them. He became very good at intently making eye contact when they would talk to him.
Eli James Johnson left behind a large family and many friends to carry on his testimony; his father and mother; Terry and Charity Johnson; siblings; Isaac, Izzy, Lily and Zeke Johnson; grandparents; Tim Honeycutt and Geane Bradley and a special aunt; Kim Johnson Wickerham and husband Todd. Numerous other dear friends, family and family in Christ remain to carry on their love for Eli and his legacy.
A Celebration of Life to honor Eli will be held at East River Park Christian Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00AM with Pastor Jason Payne officiating. Music will be led by East River Park Praise and Worship Team. A Fellowship meal will follow.
The family would like to thank all of those who prayed for, cared for, donated to Eli and for reaching out to them in their time of need.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cater County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. Please, wear or bring your mask.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers that donations, instead, be made to Kari’s Heart Foundation in honor of Eli. Address: P.O. Box 6165 Johnson City, TN 37604 Phone: 423-913-1171 Fax: 423-328-7665 Email: [email protected].