LITHONIA, GA - Eleanor Fleenor, 78, a native of Lithonia, Georgia and a resident of Johnson City, TN for 30 years passed away on February 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Ruby and Reese McDonald. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Jerry B. Fleenor; brothers Reese McDonald, Jerry McDonald, and Ricky McDonald. Eleanor had a passion for gardening and she loved spending her coffee time in the mornings sitting on her patio amongst her rose garden. She also was famous for her fabulous baking and cooking and expressed her love through her culinary arts. She was proud to come from a large family of nine children. She enjoyed her close loving relationships with all her siblings and cherished all her nieces and nephews.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter: Teresa Strickland; Son: John Fleenor and spouse Martha Jordan;
Granchildren: Kyle Strickland, Katherine Fleenor, Matthew Fleenor; Siblings: Mildred Rogers, Ann Dickerson, Jimmy McDonald, Cindy Griffeth, Jay McDonald.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Fleenor Family. This obituary was lovingly written by the family.