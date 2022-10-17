ELIZABETHTON - Eleanor Eastes Andrews, 89, Elizabethton went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born June 27, 1933 in Carthage, Tennessee to the late Earl Franklin & Ona Lee Dedman Eastes. She was a graduate of Gordonsville High School and Belmont College, Nashville in 1959. She came to Elizabethton in 1960 as an assistant Home Agent. She worked with the 4H Clubs in the Carter County Schools. Eleanor was an active member of Oak Street Baptist Church until her illness. She was a Sunday School Teacher for the TEL Sunday School Class for a number of years, she was also active in the WMU. She was active in preparing meals for families during their time of death. Her hobby’s were quilting, collecting antique dishes and crocheting. She also started the ladies quilting time at Oak Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Julia Andrews, seven brothers and sisters: Ray Eastes, Frank Eastes, Julia Watts, Billy Easter, Doyle Easters, Jean Heidel and James Eastes.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years: Will Henry Andrews. One Daughter: Joy (Kenneth) Fields, Johnson City, Jeff Andrews of the home, James
(Ann) Andrews and John (Shonda) Andrews all of Elizabethton. 10 Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. One Sister: Carolyn Askew, Franklin, Tenn. Several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Joe Ledford and Rev. Bob Polk officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Music will be provided by the Celestial City Quartett. Active Pallbearers will be: James Andrews, John Andrews, Brandon Burkhardt, Logan Burkhardt, Elijah Andrews and Jeffrey Bowers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Fields, Matthew Crawford, Mark Crawford, Jeff Andrews, her church family and nephews. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care Eleanord received during her illness. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
