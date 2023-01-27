I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
II Timothy 4: 7-8 KJV
ELIZABETHTON - Eldon C. White, age 69, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord from his home on Thursday, January 26, 2023 with his beloved family around him. Eldon was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on October 28, 1953, a son of the late Lowbrite and Anna Lea (Culler) White. In addition to his parents, Eldon was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine June (Culler) White; and a granddaughter, Mackenzie Bristol.
Eldon had worked and retired from Eastman Chemical Company where he worked as a machinist. After his retirement from Eastman, Eldon worked for and retired from Jacob’s Construction, after that he spent two years traveling with the NHRA working for Main Gate Company selling souvenirs. He was a loyal and faithful member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church where he was an active member of the Senior’s Ministry, actively participated in Bible School and was a Church Trustee.
Eldon enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars and trucks, traveling the country and cooking. He was an avid drag racing fan, but Eldon’s greatest joy was his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to remember and cherish Eldon’s life include his loving daughter, Wendy (Chad) Bristol of Johnson City; his son, Brad White of Unicoi; his step children, Scott (Julie) Dugger of Unicoi, Bobby (Cindy) Dugger of Elizabethton and Andy (Sarah) Dugger of Bluff City; his grandchildren, Bailey, Taw, Izmerelda, Devin, Alyssa, Austin, Tiffany, Lindsey, Lucas and Malachi; his brothers, Wayne (Pat) White of Crestview, FL, Beryl (Barbara) White of Elizabethton and Mike (Alesia) White also of Elizabethton. Several nieces, nephews and Eldon’s beloved church family also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate Eldon’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Randy Johnson and Reverend Mark Potter officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Carr Family. The family will receive friends in the church chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday prior to the service.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in the Lyons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dave Hackler, Kyle Daugherty, Dave Martin, Sr., Wayne White, Beryl White and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers will be the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, his church family at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church and his former co-workers at Building 156 Shop. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church at 10:15 AM on Tuesday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. White during his illness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the White family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Eldon White.