Elbert L. Lyons Sr. departed this life on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mr. Elbert L. Lyons and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013
Elbert L. Lyons Sr. departed this life on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mr. Elbert L. Lyons and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription