JOHNSON CITY - Elaine Williams Dunkelberger, age 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Fontaine Williams and Nona Davis Williams born to them on February 16, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Elaine was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Johnson City, TN. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1961 and later Cum Laude from ETSU with a degree in Education. Her warm smile and love of children served her well as an elementary school teacher in both Memphis, TN and Dallas, TX. After returning to Johnson City, she served the community as a member of the Junior League and past president of the Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance of Johnson City. She continued to use her gift of teaching children by volunteering with the local Kids on the Block Educational Program. Elaine enjoyed being outdoors golfing with her husband and friends and was thrilled to have shot a hole-in-one on June 17, 1998. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Spending time with her grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Nelda Foster.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Brian Dunkelberger; children: Amy Chiozza (Mark) and Brian Dunkelberger Jr. (Rebecca); two granddaughters, Isabelle and Ella Dunkelberger; two grandsons, John and Matthew Chiozza; one sister, Phyllis Leach (Johnny) and one brother, Fontaine Williams Jr. (Barbara), and one sister-in-law, Sandra Ebersole (Jim). She is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A memorial service will be conducted at Tetrick Funeral Services at a later date. Guests may attend the service via livestream. When services have been scheduled, a link will be provided in Elaine’s obituary on our funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dominion Senior Living and to NHC Healthcare for the exceptional care provided to Elaine during her stay.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Dunkelberger Family