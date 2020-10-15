JONESBOROUGH - Elaine Helen Stamper, 88, of Jonesborough went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late James Raymond Hope and Margaret Mae Emery Hope. She retired in 2002 from CVS Pharmacy. Elaine was a member of the McKinley Memorial Bible Church in Johnson City. She was a hardworking, loving mother and a God loving, helpful neighbor, Elaine is preceded in death by her two husband’s, Lewis Esterline and Richard Stamper, who she loved dearly. She raised her children to be independent and successful and she was very proud of them. Elaine loved to can vegetables for her neighbors and sit outside in her driveway and wave to them as they passed by. She will also be missed by her church family at McKinley Memorial Bible Church. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Harrison.
Survivors include her children, Elaine Esterline Renner of Bristol, PA, Debra Esterline of Johnson City, Luann Esterline Ward and Dr. Gary Ayers of Charleston, SC, Lewis H. Esterline of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Carrieann Stamper Medley and husband, William of Jonesborough; three sisters, Peggy Devlin of South Carolina, Linda Nollenberger and husband, Paul of Alabama and Marion Bradford of New Jersey; grandchildren, Joseph Renner and wife, Penney, Warren Renner, Michelle Esterline, Alex Ward and Fiancee’, Jessica Stamper, Hannah Ward, Ashley Marie Esterline, Nathaniel Lewis Esterline and Madison Medley; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Elaine will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 3302 McKinley Road, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by Shuri Tipton and O.B. Foster. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lewis Esterline, Warren Renner, Joseph Renner, Chandler Tilley, Alex Ward and William Medley. Carl Barker will serve as an Honorary pallbearer. After service the family will greet friends at the home, 107 Smith Lane, Jonesborough. In lieu of lowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to McKinley Memorial Bible Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Carl and Diane Barker, Jerry and Brenda Guess, Dr. Randy Hoover, Dr. Susan Breeden and Elaine’s neighbors and especially her church family for being there for her and the family.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Stamper family.