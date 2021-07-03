Elaine was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina on March 13, 1921. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Jackson, son Kenneth B. Jackson, brother F. Graham Bartlett and sister Ernestine B. Rozier.
She is survived by her son Donald B. Jackson and wife, Ruth as well as nieces and nephew.
She lived in North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. She and Jim retired to Johnson City because they liked the size of the town and wanted to be near the mountains as well as family in Knoxville. She was a member of Watauga Presbyterian Church and a volunteer at the VA Dental Clinic. She loved playing bridge. She and Jim were lovers of dogs, especially their dachshund, Tiny. Their house served as a gathering place for the neighborhood dogs where they could count on a pat on the head and a treat. Shortly after Jim passed away, she moved to Knoxville to be closer to her son, Ken. She passed away at Shannondale Healthcare Center on March 16, 2021 just 3 days after her 100th birthday. The family wishes to thank the staff at Shannondale Assisted Living and Health Care Center for their care of her, especially over the past year when her family could not be with her.
No funeral services are planned at this time.