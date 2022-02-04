FLAG POND - Eileen Tipton Silvers, age 88, Flag Pond, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She is a daughter of the late Jasper and Bonnie Cutshall Tipton. Eileen was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County.
She retired from Morrill Motors in 2012 after forty-seven years of service. Eileen attended Sweetwater Church of God. She enjoyed cross-stitching, embroidering, solving word searches and reading her bible. Eileen was an excellent cook and famous for her delicious cat-head biscuits. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and sitting on her porch. Eileen always enjoyed having company over to visit her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Offie Silvers on February 21, 2019; her son, David Tipton; two brothers: Wayne and Hoy Tipton; two sisters: Katheryn Rice and Novella “Ollie” Black.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters: Lib Woodward, Flag Pond and Jeannette Porter (Larry), Limestone; three brothers: Vernon Tipton, Greeneville, Dallas Tipton, Johnson City and Blake Tipton, Erwin; daughter-in-law, Dottie Tipton; brother-in-law, Edgar Rice; seven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Silverstown Cemetery, Flag Pond Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to friends, Amber, Reva, Fay and Shirley; Ballad Health Hospice staff: Torraina, Candace, Greg and Robbie for all the love and care shown to Eileen and her family.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Silvers family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Silvers family. (423) 743-1380.