JOHNSON CITY - Effie Grace Brown Rupe Miers, 96, Johnson City, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Effie Grace was born in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident. She was a daughter of the late Alfred Jessie and Grace Ann Crow Brown.
Effie Grace was a graduate of State Teachers College, where she received her teaching degree. She retired from Johnson City Medical Center as a Pharmacy Technician. Effie Grace was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church which started as Union Baptist. She was an excellent seamstress, making wedding gowns and formal attire. Effie Grace enjoyed gardening and was a lover of music. She always believed in angels among us.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Floyd Rupe, second husband of 10 years, Arnold Miers, sister, Mildred Brown, son-in-law, Royce Couch.
Effie Grace is survived by a daughter, Ann Marie Couch; son, Joel Rupe and wife Carolyn; step-son, Eric Miers; granddaughters, Amy Burnett and husband David, Emily Wilhite and husband Marc, Lacey Garner and husband James; great grand-children, Porter, Grayson, Abby-Carolyn, Jake, Noah, Ella Grace, Emma Rose.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. James Cambron, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Peoples Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. and again Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Johnson City Medical Center in the 5400 unit. Also, to the staff at Cornerstone Village for taking wonderful care of Effie Grace for the past four years.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Rupe-Miers family. (928-6111)