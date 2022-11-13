HAMPTON - Effie Carver, 93, Hampton, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Guinn and Martha Whitehead . She was a homemaker. She loved to read, work in her garden and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Carver, a son: Keith, three sisters, one brother and several half sisters and brothers.
Survivors include a son: Jim Carver. Three Daughters: Charlene Williams, Sheila (Tom) Gray and Charlotte Tolley. Five Grandchildren: Angela (David), Stonecypher, Chris Tolley, Josh (Brittany) Lewis, John Arnett and Sarah (Wayne) Carr. Three Great Grandchildren: Logan Tolley, Lucas and Miley Carr, Ayden and Felicity Arnett.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gary Whitehead, Rev. Bob Campbell and Rev. John Vance officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the Guinn Cemetery with Terry and Tim Carver officiating. Music will be provided by Beth Stevens. Active Pallbearers will be: Jim Carver, Josh Lewis, Chris Tolley, David Stonecypher, Mike Ingram and Doug Calhoun. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bud Gouge, Jack Simerly, Junior Lydia, Rick Hyder, Larry Davis, Donnie Chambers, Daniel Chambers, Harold Chambers, Albert Ellison, Rodney Buchanan, Herman Miller, Roy Tolley, Dru Wilson, Logan Tolley, Dallas Gregg, Jack Gouge, David Stout, Benny Carver, Tom Gray, Kevin Lester, Jim Whitehead, and Steve Simerly. Her special nieces: Margaret Gregg, Lisa Simerly, Vickie Buchanan, and Joy Lovette. Her special friends: Reva Presnell, Pauline Thomas, Junior & Sandy Lydia. The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for caring for Mom during her illness and her care givers, Margaret, Martha & Jenny also the Richenbergs for all the kindness shown to Mom during her illness. We would like to also thank little Willie for the love, endless time and the smile he put on Mamas face everyday and we want to thank her sweet little dog “Sara” for the unconditional love she gave to Mama. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Carver family.