HAMPTON - Effie Carver, 93, Hampton, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Luther Guinn and Martha Whitehead . She was a homemaker. She loved to read, work in her garden and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Carver, a son: Keith, three sisters, one brother and several half sisters and brothers.

Survivors include a son: Jim Carver. Three Daughters: Charlene Williams, Sheila (Tom) Gray and Charlotte Tolley. Five Grandchildren: Angela (David), Stonecypher, Chris Tolley, Josh (Brittany) Lewis, John Arnett and Sarah (Wayne) Carr. Three Great Grandchildren: Logan Tolley, Lucas and Miley Carr, Ayden and Felicity Arnett.

