JOHNSON CITY - Edwin Theodore “Ted” Hayes, 92, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City. He was a native of Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Dexter Hayes and Velva McKee Hayes.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Walsh and his nephew, Jeff Walsh.
Those left to cherish memories of Ted include his loving wife of 66 years, Linda Stone Hayes, his son, Richard Hayes and wife Ivy, daughter, Lynn Hayes, grandchildren: Corinne and Jake Denny, Hannah and Reed Hayes; nephew, Tim Walsh, great nephew, Jay Angelics Walsh, and special friend, Pam Bailey.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of NHC Health Care in Johnson City for the loving care that was provided to Ted during his short stay there.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Hayes family during this difficult time.