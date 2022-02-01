JOHNSON CITY - Edwin Ripley Vines, 84 of Johnson City, died January 14, 2022 at the Lakebridge Health Care Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Roy Stewart and Ruth Margaret Ripley Vines.
There will be a graveside conducted on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the U. S. Navy.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Vines family. (423) 282-1521