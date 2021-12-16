LIMESTONE - Edward Zimbicki, age 76, Limestone, passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021 at his residence.
Ed was born in New Brunswick, NJ in Middlesex County. He was the son of the late Edward J Zimbicki, Sr and Lorna Zimbicki.
Ed attended Trenton State College in Hillwood Lakes, NJ where he received a Bachelor’s degree.
He retired from the Johnson City Housing authority, having worked there from March 1995 to February 2012.
His interests included soccer in which he was a member of the 1964 Trenton State College National Champions. He also enjoyed farming, and boating.
Survivors include one sibling, Ruth Ann Hancock, niece, Avery Elizabeth Nichols, 3 grandnieces and special friends Adam and Kelly Warren; he also leaves behind his beloved dog Hoss Zimbicki.
It was Ed’s wishes not to have any services.
