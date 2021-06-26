ERWIN - Edward Wayne Harris, age 84, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Mr. Harris was a native of Unicoi County and a son of the late Clarence Harris and Edna Wilson Fox. Edward was an avid sports fan. He loved racing and building cars. Mr. Harris was a member of First Free Will Baptist and worked with Nuclear Fuel Services for over 40 years. In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by a son, Eddie Wayne Harris, Jr. and a brother, Kenneth Lynn Harris.
Edward Wayne Harris has left behind to cherish his memory: Mother of his children: Mary Katherine Brown; Daughter: Tanya Griffith and husband, Keith; Sons: Robert Harris and wife Teresa, David Harris; Grandchildren: Tavia, Jamie, Nia, Katherine, Nick, Megan, and Adam; 7 Great Grandchildren; Sisters: Connie McClanahn, Judy Carpenter; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Angie, Judy, Libby, Teresa, and all other of Wayne’s angels and also to the staff of Remain at Home Nuclear Healthcare Workers.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Edward Wayne Harris in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memoires and offer support to the family will be at 12:30 PM and will continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday. Serving as pallbearers will be Nick Harris, David Harris, Jared Bagby, Billy Rice, Keith Griffith, and Megan Griffith. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry McClanahn and Paul Griffith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Edward Wayne Harris through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.