FLAG POND - Edward W. “Ed” Sparks, age 76, of Flag Pond, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Flag Pond, Edward is a son of the late Herman and Bethel (Shelton) Sparks. He was a member of Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church and enjoyed football, NASCAR and baseball. Edward was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He served in South Korea from 1967 until 1969. In addition to his parents, Edward is preceded in death by three sisters, Inas, Faye and Geneva, and two brothers, Dallas and Clarence.
Edward W. “Ed” Sparks has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 55 years: Brenda Sparks; Daughter: Vicki Perry and husband, Shawn, of Blountville; Sons: Stuart Sparks and wife, Shelley, of Gray, Ben Sparks, of Flag Pond; Grandchildren: Adam Pritchard, Aaron Pritchard, Katie Sparks; Brother: Donald Sparks and wife, Margie; Several nieces and nephews; Many dear friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to their family and friends for their love and prayers during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Edward W. “Ed” Sparks in a funeral service to be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church. Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend George Rolling will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held in Higgins Chapel Cemetery, Flag Pond, TN on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, immediately following the funeral at Higgins Chapel Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church by 12:00 pm on Wednesday to go in procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be the friends and family of Edward Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ed’s name to Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church, 284 Jennie Moore Rd, Flag Pond, TN 37657; or to the Flag Pond Ruritan Club, 4361 Old Asheville Hwy, Flag Pond, TN 37657.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Edward W. “Ed” Sparks through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.