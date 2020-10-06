JOHNSON CITY - Edward “Teen” Brumit, 71, Johnson City, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of Carter County Car Club and Rod and Gun Club.
Teen was preceded in death by: his parents, John and Lillian Carver Davidson; and two brothers, Floyd Gayle Brumit and Roger Davidson.
Survivors include: two children, Phillip and Janet Brumit; four grandchildren, Heath and Dale McKeehan and Marshall and Kennedy Brumit; one sister, Barbara Cole; and one niece, Joanne Brumit Clark.
Teen’s family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Chatman officiating. Pallbearers include: Phillip Brumit, Dale McKeehan, Heath McKeehan, Wayne Cole, Randy Phillips, Jeff McCloud and Steve Lyle. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Brumit family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Brumit family. (423) 282-1521