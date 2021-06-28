GRAY, TN - Edward Samuel Green, age 62, went home to be with the Lord at his home in Gray, Tennessee on Friday, June 25, 2021.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward Samuel Hood Sr.; mother, Ann Louise (Wolf) Klebanow; father-in-law Charles Herbert Harlow; brother-in-law, Eric Daniel Harlow; and sister-in-law, Crystal Ann Harlow.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of almost 10 years, Susan Sherrice Green. They were married in Gray, Tennessee on August 27, 2011. Ed is also survived by his daughters, Michelle Cassandra Green, Cheri Ann Green, Dawn Marie Glassman and husband, Adam Glassman; sister, Elaine Reed and husband, Dale Reed; brother, Raymond Benjamin Klebanow; mother-in-law, Susan Ann Harlow; brother-in-law, Charles Gregory Harlow and wife, Cynthia Ann Harlow; sister-in-law, Jane Denise Love and husband, William Love; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was a beloved father, son, brother, and firefighter of over 45 years.
Ed was born in Baltimore City on October 21, 1958.
Mr. Green graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, obtained Emergency Medical Technician certification from the University of Maryland. Among many of his other certifications are Firefighter I and II, Incident Safety Officer, Rescue Technician, Fire Officer I and II, Instructor I and II, and Emergency Vehicle Operator. Served Baltimore County Station 42 of Boring Volunteer Fire Department 4/13/1998-6/23/2008, Baltimore County Station 43 of Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department 9/6/1999-1/12/2012, Baltimore County Station 53 of Hereford Volunteer Ambulance Association 8/1/2000-11/1/2002, Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department 9/30/2010-7/8/2017, Gray Volunteer Fire Department 2017-Present. He was awarded lifetime membership of Gray Volunteer Fire Department on June 19, 2021. He served in all officer capacities such as Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain, Lieutenant, and Safety Officer.
He worked in several management jobs such as Johnson Controls, Human Genome Services, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, University Pharmaceuticals of Maryland, Inc., Niro, Inc., and Black and Decker. He was well known in Gray, Tennessee as Sushi Chef at Food City.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie, Va. Graveside service will follow in the Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Flowers may be sent to Williams Funeral Home and donations may be given to Gray Volunteer Fire Department.