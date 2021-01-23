Edward Lee Vanover, age 85, of Johnson City, TN made his journey home on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his residence. Edward was born in Elizabethton, TN to the late William Staton Vanover and Hildred Turner Hubbard. Edward was the business owner of Vanover Roofing Inc for over 40 years. He was a loving and caring man with many leadership attributes. Edward was very hardworking and would take the hard right over easy wrong in all that he did. Edward loved his home and his family. He was a mischievous jokester and had a wonderful sense of humor. Edward loved to work outdoors, maintain his property and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He was an avid music lover who loved to sing around his house. Some of his favorite artists included Elvis, Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison. In his earlier days Edward enjoyed racing dirt track and riding his motorcycle. Even in his older days he loved to ride around and see the sights.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth Ann Turner, who raised him as a son, and William Turner; a son, Eddie Ray Vanover; sister, Margaret Geraldine Vanover; grandchildren, Sunny Conforti and Phillip Conforti. Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 65 plus years, Bessie Vanover; children, Debra Heatherly, Theresa Vanover, Sue Bradbury, David Vanover, Donna Stout Vanover, Larry Vanover, Lisha Vanover, Michael Tanner and wife Lauren Tanner; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren along with special friend, Annette Gibson; a special grandson, Nikolas Vanover and special granddaughter, Samantha Shomaker.
There will be an open visitation at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 between the hours of 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM for those who would like to sign the guest book and pay their respects (the family will not be present).
The graveside service and entombment will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. following the visitation on Tuesday in the Mausoleum of Faith, at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Pastor Mack Presnell officiating Active pallbearers will be David Vanover, Larry Vanover, Michael Tanner, Nickolas Vanover, Marcus Shomaker, Brandon Vanover and Theresa Vanover. Honorary pallbearer will be Christopher Shomaker. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 P.M on Tuesday.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ballad Hospice Caregivers,Physical Therapist Team and in home service cleaning staff for all their exceptional care.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Vanover family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.