JONESBOROUGH - Edward Lee Gouge, age 84, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
Edward was born on June 12, 1938, in Bakersville, North Carolina, to the late Kenneth and Delthia Yelton Gouge.
He retired from TPI Corp in Gray, Tennessee, as head of maintenance. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife in 1999, Dorothy Louise Lowe Gouge; and brother, Marvin Gouge.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Teresa (Mike) Miller of Jefferson, Georgia and Lori (Jamie) Fulmer of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, April Payne of Chuckey, Tennessee, Amber Ferguson of Georgia, and Cody Fulmer and Nick Fulmer of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Payne and Henry Fulmer; and sisters, Bobbie McKinney, Helen Broyles, and Betty Vancannon, all of Johnson City.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor Chuck Babb. Burial will commence privately at Monte Vista Memorial Park.