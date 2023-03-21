JOHNSON CITY - Edward Kenneth “Eddie” Barnett, 76, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Eddie was born on January 14, 1947, in Johnson City to the late Bascom Beecher Barnett and Miriam Stanfield Barnett.
He was a member of the New Vision Church of God.
Eddie owned and operated the Salvage 1 salvage yard for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Hawkins Barnett, in 2020; and one brother, Lawrence “Cotton” Barnett.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Rybak and husband Dirk, Becky Tucker and husband Bradley; sisters, Ann Hensley and husband Gene, Barbara Garvin and husband Roy; grandchildren, McKenzie Tucker, Emy Johnson, and Elijah Johnson; granddogs, Knox and Zeus; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A committal service will be held for Eddie Barnett at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Barnett family. (423)282-1521