JOHNSON CITY - Edward Kenneth “Eddie” Barnett, 76, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Eddie was born on January 14, 1947, in Johnson City to the late Bascom Beecher Barnett and Miriam Stanfield Barnett.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you