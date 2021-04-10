JONESBOROUGH - Edward Joseph “Joe” Cowell, Jr., 74, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence, following a brief illness.
Joe was a native of Johnson City, lived most of his adult life in Nashville, and following his retirement, resided in Amelia Island, FL. until returning here in December 2020.
Joe attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until transferring to the Johnson City Public Schools at North Junior High, and then graduating from Science Hill High School in 1964, where he was the first baseman on the 1962-63 back-to-back state champion baseball teams and a member of R.O.T.C.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-70, then, upon returning to Johnson City, completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, then his MBA in 1971 from East Tennessee State University.
Following graduation, Joe moved to Nashville where he became a successful Commodities/Futures Trader for over forty-five years, until his retirement in 2015.
He was an avid photographer and cinematographer, loved sports, golf, and spending time with his family, especially his wife Cathy and their three dogs.
Joe loved helping others. His passion of learning and mentoring continued until his death. He was known for his genuine kindness and quick wit, always having a great “one liner”!
Joe’s impact on others will be his legacy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph Cowell, Sr. and Ida Miller Eiseman Cowell, and a brother, Mike Cowell.
Joe is survived by his wife of eleven years, Cathy Cowell; brother, Patrick Cowell, Indian Wells, CA; niece, Chelsea Cowell, San Francisco, CA; sister-in-law, Janis Cowell, Austin, TX.
Services celebrating Joe’s life will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. CST, at the Rotunda of Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, 7931 McCrary Lane, Nashville, TN 37221.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations in Joe’s name may be made to AGAPE Animal Rescue (agaperescue.org), or Fisher House (fisherhouse.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Cowell family.
(423)928-6111