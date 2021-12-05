JOHNSON CITY - Edward Frank Ada Mafnas, “Fast Eddie”, left his earthly body Tuesday, November 30th, 2021. He was a spry 64-year-old man that lived in Johnson City and called the FBI often to give them tips on how to secure this great nation. This is not why or how he passed.
Eddie was born in Agana, Guam on October 27th. He is joining his Father, Bernardo Leon Gurerro Mafnas, Mother, Annie Marie Sablan Ada Mafnas, sister Barbara, and grandson Garrett in the afterlife. He leaves behind his loving wife, Betty, six children; Elizabeth (Frank)Nelson, Frankie (Chasity) Mafnas, Tina (Jared) Kelsay, Antonio (Elizabeth) Mafnas, Joaquin (Destiny) Mafnas, and Natasha (Michael) Moses; ten grandchildren, and siblings; Vincent Mafnas, Cecilia Scroggs, Esther Peredo, Helen Mafnas, John Mafnas, and James Mafnas; along with many other extended family members from Guam to the East Coast of the United States.
Eddie was an honorably discharged member of the United States Army and had an extensive background in law enforcement. His skill level could be described as Mr. Miyagi meets Robocop. Among his many achievements, his family being happy, healthy, and thriving was one he was most proud of. Eddie worked with many people from all walks of life and treated everyone with kindness and humility. He was a great teacher of many skills. He loved to sing, dance and shared those talents with everyone whether they asked him to or not. He often loved to share his life stories with anyone who listened and considered everyone a friend. Being charming, having a great smile, a great sense of humor, and always having a wise piece of advice are just a few of his great qualities that make him stand out in a crowd. He was dedicated to his country, his line of work in any branch of law enforcement, and to his family. He will always be remembered for the amazing man that he was.
Eddie’s dedication to the people he loved was immeasurable. He pushed you to do better simply because he knew you could. He loved us all so deeply that it took a lot of restraint to keep from hitting us with a slipper to knock some sense into us. He was honest and blunt and kept it as real as real gets. He was a protector, a leader, an innovator, an adventurer, a lover, a fighter, a singer, a comedian, a politician, a self-made FBI agent, a Boy Scout, a survivalist enthusiast, and wore many other hats in his walk of life. Eddie was the epitome of what a man SHOULD be, even with human faults.
To celebrate the life of this amazing Man, visitation will be held at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 7th at 10:30am, followed by funeral services at 12:30, and then committal at the VA Cemetery at 2pm. A reception will follow the committal at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
To aid the family in funeral cost, donations are accepted in leu of flowers. Please see the link provided on the website listed below.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Mafnas family. (423) 282-1521