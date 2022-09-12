Edward “Ed” Lee Harris was born on March 6, 1967, to James “Big Ed” Harris and Lois Lilley. He left his earthly body on September 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Ed spent most of his life in Tennessee but he also resided in Maryland for a few years. Ed’s favorite job was being a textile colorist at Hampton Print Works.
Ed’s greatest passion aside from his family was watching Tennessee Football and Basketball, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Braves. He loved the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium and was a Volunteer fan win, lose, or draw. He loved to play the guitar that his Uncle Red taught him to play. He spent most of his days on the back deck talking to whoever would listen.
Ed was met in Heaven by both his parents, many aunts, uncles, his favorite father-in-law, Bill Jernee, and the brother he missed daily, Michael Harris. Fall Saturdays won’t be the same here but will be louder in Heaven.
Those left behind are his wife of fifteen years, Cristine Jernee Harris; children: Erica (Justin) Clifton and Ethan (Brooklyn) Harris; grandchildren: Raylan and Damien Clifton, Mollie, and Malakai Harris; sister, Patricia Looney, special brother, Jerry Tipton; nieces and nephews: Steve (Jessica) Harris, Isaiah Tipton, Payton Harris, and Olivia Looney; mother-in-law, Barbara Jernee; first wife, Shara Stephenson.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the funeral home chapel. Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made in memory of Ed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4277 or Centennial Masonic Lodge #491 F&AM, P.O. Box 190, Unicoi, TN 37692.