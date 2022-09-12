Edward “Ed” Lee Harris was born on March 6, 1967, to James “Big Ed” Harris and Lois Lilley. He left his earthly body on September 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Ed spent most of his life in Tennessee but he also resided in Maryland for a few years. Ed’s favorite job was being a textile colorist at Hampton Print Works.

Ed’s greatest passion aside from his family was watching Tennessee Football and Basketball, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Braves. He loved the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium and was a Volunteer fan win, lose, or draw. He loved to play the guitar that his Uncle Red taught him to play. He spent most of his days on the back deck talking to whoever would listen.

