JONESBOROUGH - Edward Dulaney Lingerfelt, age 82, Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was a native of Elizabethton and son of the late Oral Dulaney Lingerfelt and Jessie McInturff Lingerfelt White. Edward lived most of his life in Jonesborough.

Mr. Lingerfelt was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from NFS after twenty-two years of service. Edward was a member of Fishery Community Church.

