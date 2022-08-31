JONESBOROUGH - Edward Dulaney Lingerfelt, age 82, Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was a native of Elizabethton and son of the late Oral Dulaney Lingerfelt and Jessie McInturff Lingerfelt White. Edward lived most of his life in Jonesborough.
Mr. Lingerfelt was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from NFS after twenty-two years of service. Edward was a member of Fishery Community Church.
He was a devoted family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren unconditionally. Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and watching birds. In his younger years he liked his Levi Garrett chewing tobacco. Edward coached his children in sports and taught his children how to play ball. He was a fan many sports, especially the Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters: Barbara Tilson and Elizabeth Richards.
Edward leaves behind to cherish many great memories, his loving and devoted wife of sixty-two years, Carol McKinney Lingerfelt; his four children: Tim Lingerfelt (Heather), Kim Keys (Lee), who all reside in Johnson City, Mark Lingerfelt (Wendy), who reside in Unicoi and Kelly Baker (Bryon), who reside in Asheville; one brother, Wayne Lingerfelt (Linda); ten grandchildren: Devin Lingerfelt, Amber Lingerfelt, Jerissia Ward, Jo Blevins, Lindsey Wzorek, Justin Keys, Caitlyn Wilson, Peyton Lingerfelt, Caroline Baker and Josie Dean Baker; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Lingerfelt’s graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, in the Bell Cemetery, Limestone Cove/Davis Springs Community. Pastor Art Gibson will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. on Friday.