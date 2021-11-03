JOHNSON CITY - Edward Bernard Slagle, 75, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the James H. Quillen VAMC. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Cecil Bernard Slagle and Margaret Edith Elrod Slagle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vivian Marlene Slagle on October 23, 2021.
Edward was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a medic and operating room technician. He was a member of Union Christian Church. He had worked for AirJet and Siemens. He loved meteorology and taking hikes.
He is survived by one sister, Bernita Slagle; and several cousins.
A private committal service and inurnment will be held in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Slagle family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Edward Bernard Slagle and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.