ELIZABETHTON - Edna Tidwell Mann, age 93, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Edna was born in Carter County, Tennessee on November 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Vegie and Thelma Inez (Collins) Tidwell. In addition to her parents, Edna was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. “Jack” Mann; and two brothers, Hyman (Pansy) Tidwell and James Ollie Tidwell.

Edna retired from Univac and was a lifelong member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church. She was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton and a member of the Eastern Star Sycamore Chapter #163. Edna enjoyed cross stitching, gardening in her flowers and making flower arrangements from her flowers, reading and spending time with her three granddogs.

