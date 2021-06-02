PINEY FLATS – Edna Ruth Hart, 85, of Piney Flats passed away at NCH Healthcare Johnson City on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Ruth was born on October 14, 1935, in Piney Flats, Tennessee at the family’s farmhouse, affectionately known by locals as “the big house.”
Ruth was a graduate of Mary Hughes High School and furthered her education at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. After graduating from Bob Jones, Ruth worked as a librarian for the university for a time before returning to the family farm in Piney Flats to help care for her parents. Ruth then worked as schoolteacher for a short time in Kingsport for a Christian school and then for Drs. Gaby, Harris, & Gentry optometrists doing bookkeeping, accounts receivable, and receptionist duties for the remainder of her working career.
Ruth enjoyed singing and being involved in church activities. She was a master of remembering family and friend’s birthdays and anniversaries – sending cards and small gifts gave her much pleasure. She loved to talk on the phone to keep up with her friends and family and did so until she became too weak to hold her phone.
A special thank you to the staff at NHC Healthcare Johnson City for their care for Ruth during her last year. Of particular thanks to station nurses Kristy Draper, Sam White and Vanessa Mowell. Appreciation is also extended to Caris Healthcare of Johnson City for hospice care services.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Robert Hart and Virginia Elizabeth Snodgrass Hart; sister, Jeannia Hart Moore; and brother, Robert Carmon “Bob” Hart.
She is survived by her brother, James Paul Hart; sister-in-law, Karen Johnson Hart; and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Always a giver, Ruth donated her body to the ETSU Anatomical Program in hopes that research done could provide better health outcomes for others suffering from the same ailments she had. She will be laid to rest at a later date.
There will be two Celebration of Life services held. A service for family & friends will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, 6337 Bristol Highway, Piney Flats, TN. An RSVP of those attending this service should be sent via text message to Lora Gilreath at 423-341-7205 by 10:00am on Friday (June 4) for planning purposes. A short service for Ruth’s church family will be incorporated into the regular morning worship on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 10:30am at Boones Creek Bible Church, 1528 Old Gray Station Road, Johnson City, TN.
Please – NO FLOWERS. Memorial donations can be sent to Boones Creek Bible Church as previously listed or checks/money orders can be made out to Bob Jones University and mailed to Office of Advancement, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29614.
Lora Gilreath is handling the arrangements