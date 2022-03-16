Edna McKinney departed this life Wednesday March 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Professional service and care of Mrs. Edna McKinney and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary and Cremation Service Inc.(423) 926-6013
Most Popular
-
Mother knows best: Hampton's Burleson follows mom as state tournament player
-
Eggs Up Grill opens first Tennessee restaurant in Johnson City
-
Sheriff candidates at odds over $2 million unpaid bill for inmate health care
-
Final inmate accused of walking away from work crew last month arrested
-
Indians have big plans while Bulldogs get second chance