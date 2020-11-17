ERWIN - Edna Lewis Cooper, age 93, Erwin, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Center on Aging and Health. She is a daughter of the late Elzie and Emma Hughes Lewis. Edna was a native of Poplar, NC but had lived in Erwin since 1957.
Edna was a homemaker and attended West Park Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Cicero Cooper on March 24, 2007, one brother, Fred Lewis; four sisters: Trulia Lewis Hoyle, Zula Lewis Brittingham, Ruth Lewis Hoilman, and Reba Lewis Peterson.
Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory a special cousin, Jo Ann Ledford, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Bernie Jones will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Thursday.
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Cooper family.