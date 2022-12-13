Edna Kathleen Broyles age 97, of the South Central Community, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
She was a retired Washington County School Teacher having taught at Lamar High School and Davy Crockett High School. She was a member of Philadelphia Presbyterian (USA) Church.
Kathleen is survived by one sister: Sara Wilhoit of Johnson City; nieces: Marsha Kiser of Johnson City and Sue Painter of South Central; nephews: Ronnie Duncan and wife Karen of South Central; Jeffrey Wilhoit and wife Pat of Greenback, and Brent Wilhoit and wife Robin of Knoxville. Also surviving are great-nieces and nephews: Dustin Wilhoit and wife Anna of Nashville, Brooke Bachand and husband Nick of Knoxville, Seth Collins of Johnson City, Katherine Wilhoit of Nashville, Brandon Wilhoit of Knoxville, Brian Painter and wife Clarisa of South Central; Jenny Fillers of South Central, Amy Brooks and husband Rusty of Charleston, South Carolina and Denise Hensley and husband David of Piney Flats; as well as several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; special friends, Ricky and Beverly Madden of South Central.
She was the daughter of the late Homer K. Broyles and Carrie Whisenhunt Broyles. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband: Troy Lee Broyles.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Philadelphia Presbyterian (USA) Church from 1 – 2 pm preceding the funeral service. The funeral service will be at 2 pm with Pastor Ed Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.