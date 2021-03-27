JOHNSON CITY - Edna Jarrett Crumley, age 76, of Central Community, Johnson City, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, Edna was the daughter of the late Robert Sherman Jarrett and Frances Sparks Lewis Jarrett. She was a 1963 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a graduate of East Tennessee State University (B.S., Home Economics Education and M.S., Special Education).
Edna was a teacher for 30 years at Colonial Heights Middle School, Kingsport, TN where she taught Home Economics, Gifted & Talented Program, and was the coach of the Odyssey of the Mind team for many years, reaching the World Championship. She was very involved in the Carter County girls’ basketball league with her husband and girls. She was a life-long member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and taught children ranging from ages 3-17 in Sunday school for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bud Jarrett, William “Dusty” Lewis, Fred Jarrett, Foy Jarrett, and by her sisters, Florence Whitehead and Thelma Holt.
Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 53 years and the love of her life, Tom Crumley (Johnson City, TN); three daughters, Tami Crumley (Hazlet, NJ), Teri Crumley (Johnson City, TN), and Tomi Crumley Black; a son-in-law, Tyson Black and a grandson, Channing Black (all of Kannapolis, NC); three brothers, Frank (Ina) Jarrett (Johnson City, TN), Farrell (Shirley) Jarrett (Mt. Sterling, KY), and Carl (Martha) Lewis (Gray, TN); two sisters, Helen Pate (Gray, TN) and Sarah (Garry) Edwards (Johnson City, TN); a sister-in-law, Sue Jarrett (Johnson City, TN) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Edna is also survived by special in-laws, Carolyn (Jerry) McNeil (Johnson City, TN), Johnnie Lyons (Johnson City, TN), Teresa Lyons (Stoney Creek, TN), Sam McAmis (Watauga, TN), Chris Rosenbalm (Watauga, TN); a nephew Marc (Beth) McAmis (Elizabethton, TN); a special cousin Shirley McGee (Johnson City, TN); a very special friend Stacy Wiseman (Johnson City, TN) and honorary grandson, Eli Wiseman (Johnson City, TN) and her church family at Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
A graveside service to honor the life of Edna Jarrett Crumley will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Garry Edwards and Mr. Phillip Harris officiating. Active pallbearers will be Channing Black, Tyson Black, Eli Wiseman, Jason Wiseman, Jeff Matherly, Matt Dickey, Mark Tester and Austin Hicks. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am on Tuesday.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook on Monday, March 29th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN. (The family will not be present)
For those unable to attend due to COVID restrictions, there will be a celebration of Edna’s life later this summer.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the Sycamore Shoals Hospital ICU nursing staff and doctors.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Sinking Creek Baptist Church, Edna Crumley Memorial Fund, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
