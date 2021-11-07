JOHNSON CITY - Edna Ingram Snyder, age 89, of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021. Edna was born in Carter County to the late George and Mary McKinney Ingram. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ingram Frye and brothers, Lawrence and Junior Ingram.
Edna was a member of By Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City. She loved her church, pets, children, friends, family and meeting people. Gardening and shopping were her favorite hobbies.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Max Blevins of Piney Flats and Mark Blevins of Johnson City; daughter, Kathy Blevins of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Michael Blevins of Homestead, FL, Melissa Briggs of McComb, MS, and Leann Hardin Paratto of Atlanta, GA; brother, Norman Ingram of Elizabethton, TN; great grandchildren, Ryan Paratto, Liliana Paratto, Rebecca Blevins, Austin Walls, and Zach LeBlanc and her closest friend, Nancy Davis as well as friend Muriel Bradley and Nellie Scott. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Pallbearers will be Rick Ingram, Jack Ingram, Bob Rainbolt, Rick Chapman, Max Blevins, Ronnie Campbell, and Norman Ingram. Pastor Randy English will be officiating the service.
A service to honor the life of Edna Ingram Snyder will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton, TN.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 1:00.
Graveside service will be at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 following the service.
