LIMESTONE - Edna Fern Green, 87, of Limestone, TN, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed listening to country music and playing her guitar. Fern was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by Carl Dickerson, father of her children; grandson, Joseph Dickerson; sisters, Betty Cox, Agnes Shelton, and June Hicks; and parents, Carl and Mary Hensley.

