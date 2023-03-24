LIMESTONE - Edna Fern Green, 87, of Limestone, TN, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed listening to country music and playing her guitar. Fern was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by Carl Dickerson, father of her children; grandson, Joseph Dickerson; sisters, Betty Cox, Agnes Shelton, and June Hicks; and parents, Carl and Mary Hensley.
Fern is survived by her children, Steve Dickerson and wife Connie, Tommy Dickerson and wife Robin, and Joyce Norton; grandchildren, Haley Williams, Travis Tipton, Nick Tipton, and Felisha Matthews; great-grandchildren, Miranda Sanchez, Trinity Matthews, Skyler McNabb, Addison Southerland, Ty Tipton, Lane Tipton, and Raelynn Tipton; brother, Carl Hensley and wife Anita; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Sue DeBusk and Madge Martin.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Cherry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randall Emmert officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Skyler McNabb, Steve Dickerson, Tommy Dickerson, Jason Hensley, Will Hensley, and Jordan Hensley.