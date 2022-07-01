JONESBOROUGH - Edna Faye Hill Woodby, 75, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1946 in Roan Mountain to the late James & Sudie Whitehead Hill. She was retired from Easy Painter of Boones Creek after 24 ½ years. She loved feeding the birds, working in her garden, her flowers and cooking. She was a member of Hopson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years George Kenneth Woodby who passed away December 29, 2015, by a son Eric Woodby who passed away February 24, 2022 and 11 brothers & sisters.
Survivors include her grandchildren: Sarah (Corey) Silvers, Kingsport and Samuel A. (Amanda) Woodby, Watauga, 10 Great Grandchildren: McKenna Woodby, Harper Woodby, Jackson Woodby, Garrott Woodby, Nathan Woodby, Leighton Woodby, Nicholas Woodby, Silas Silvers, Briar Silvers and Coraline Silvers. One Sister: Lola (Edward) Johnson, Roan Mountain, One Brother: Burnie (Faye) Hill, Hampton. Several special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jamie Hill and Pastor Ricky Simerly officiating. Interment will follow in the John Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton. Active Pallbearers will be: Samuel Woodby, Richard Barnett, Richard “Peanut” Barnett, Jerry Barnett, Bill Barnett, Garrott Woodby. Nathan Woodby, Ronnie Hill and Steve Franklin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Burnie Hill. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Trevor Clarkson and The Doctors & Staff of ICU 2nd Floor, Johnson City Medical Center and friends and family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Woodby family.