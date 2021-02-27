LIMESTONE - Edmond C. Norton, age 78, Limestone, passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, February 26, 2021. A native of Sullivan County, he was a son of the late Chester Norton and Okie Norton. He was a Vietnam veteran and proudly served in the United States Army. Ed was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company for 30 years. After retiring, he wanted to do the things he enjoyed most. He was a lifelong Harley Davidson rider who had rode in every state except Alaska and was known to ride 15,000 to 20,000 miles any given year. He was a charter member of Tennessee Travelers and had served as President; also, the Tri-Cities H.O.G. Chapter serving as Assistant Director and Director. He immensely enjoyed growing up in the 50’ s and 60’s where he developed a passion for Classic and Muscle Cars. He restored many over the years, and was the happiest at a car show or cruise-in with many people he developed a close friendship with.
He gave his life to the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, and attended Mt. Bethel Christian Church while he was able. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Mona Cleek Norton, a brother, Edward Norton, sister, Pearl Bridwell, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Norton and Lester (Mokie) Norton; sisters, Velma Smith, Edith King and Jewel Grigsby.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 3:30 PM, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, in the Garden of Everlasting Life.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Brown, Tony Smith, and Wesley Squibb. Active Pallbearers are Mark Ferguson, Bill Mathes, Roy Lacy, Eddie Hensley, Zane Vanover, and Phil Carpenter.
Military Honors provided by American Legion “Hammond” Post #3.
Minister Palma Bennett will be officiating.
Ed wanted to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, nurses and caregivers of Avalon Hospice, and A1 Living Solutions for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, TN, 37681
Condolences may be sent to the Norton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821