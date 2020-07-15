JOHNSON CITY - Edith Street, 87, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Scott County, VA and daughter of the late Theodore and Blanche Feagins Hensley.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her sisters: Alene Hayes, Janice Ray Littleton, Joan Thornburg, and Dorothy Cornelius; her brothers: James Hensley, and R.H. Hensley; brothers-in-law: Don Cornelius, Leeroy Littleton, and Junior Thornburg.
Edith retired from Baxter Pharmaseal after thirty years and later she worked 24 years at the Mall of Johnson City. She was a member of Johnson City Baptist Temple.
Those left to cherish Edith’s memory include her loving husband of 62 years, Gene Street, her son, Jeffrey Gene Street and his wife Lorie, grandchildren: Morgan Weeks, Carmen Street, and Mollie Street; great-grandsons: Lane Weeks, and Shepard Weeks; 13 nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11:00 am until a Celebration of Edith’s life at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Pastor Wilkie Brookshire officiating. A Graveside service will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Carson Weeks, Dustin Brady, Andy Grizzle, Mark Cornelius, Bob Grizzle, and Ralph Fulkerson.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff if committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the States COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
