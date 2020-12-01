Edith Renfro Street passed away on November 29th, 2020 in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Edith was born during January, 1924 in Green Mountain, NC and graduated from Claremont School. She was always proud of her first job painting Blue Ridge Pottery as a teenager in Erwin. After marrying her sweetheart, she moved to Spring Lake, NC where they together established several businesses and served as founding members of Hollandale Church. Retiring back in East TN, they were long-time members of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church and friends to many.
Edith enjoyed gardening, cooking for family, fresh roses, gospel programs, porch swings, a good game of UNO, and spending her winters in the Florida sunshine. Her banana pudding was legendary and her natural sense of style unparalleled. Above all, she loved the Lord and never missed an opportunity to share the good news.
She was preceded in death by her adoring husband Clyde Street and her precious only child Phil Street, as well as her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Suzanne Street, her grandchildren Kelly Shirley and husband Doug, Kris Hatcher and husband Jon, Brian Street and wife Sara, and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Boone, Tingen, Fletcher, William, Walker, Silas, Charlie, and her namesake Edie.
Following a private service, she will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Green Mountain, NC.
This obituary was lovingly written by Edith’s family.