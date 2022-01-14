GRAY - Edgar E. LeSueur II “Big Ed”, of Gray, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home departing from Franklin Woods Community Hospital on Thursday morning, January 13, 2022. He was born on November 27, 1957, in Johnson City, Tennessee to Charlotte Emogene Utsman LeSueur and the late Edgar Eugene LeSueur, Sr.
Mr. LeSueur was a native of Gray and he had lived in the area for most of his life. He was a 1975 graduate of Daniel Boone High School, and the owner of Big Ed’s Taxidermy. He was a Baptist and a member of Gray Station Baptist Church. He loved deer hunting, fishing, and duck hunting. Big Ed was a big-hearted and generous man, and a perfectionist. He loved his family, simple things, and Fords.
In addition to his father, those that preceded Big Ed in death include his maternal grandparents, Cecil and Lottie Utsman; paternal grandparents, Ed LeSueur and Effie LeSueur Backen.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish Bid Ed’s memory include his wife of 43 years, Brenda LeSueur; sister, Tammy LeSueur Burns & husband Ron; Brother-in-law, Larry Bacon & wife Dianne; niece, Charlotte Burns; nephew, Riley Burns; and his three sweet cats, Midnight, Thomas, & Blackie.
There will be a private family graveside service for Mr. LeSueur held at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Gray, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 am. Officiating the service will be Bobby Joe Barker and Bradley Broyles. The family requests social distancing to be observed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. LeSueur’s name to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ or to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/
Condolences can be sent to Big Ed’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Edgar E. LeSueur.