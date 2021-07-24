When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites, in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free…
Eddie Woodward, age 71 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Erwin Healthcare, Erwin, TN. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. Eddie was a son of the late Bill Woodward and Pauline Gibson Woodward. Eddie was a graduate of Science Hill High School of Johnson City. He also attended Northeast State Community College and received a plumbing license. He was the owner/operator of Affordable Plumbing. Specializing in commercial plumbing. In later years he became disabled from a serious heart condition. Mr. Woodward was of the Christian faith and rededicated his life. Eddie was a free spirit and loved helping other residents the best he could. In addition to his parents, Mr. Woodward was preceded in death by five brothers, PoDo, Ben and Dale of Johnson City, Bille Joe Woodward of Jonesborough and Bob Woodward of Brussells, Belgium.
Survivors include one son, James Woodward and family. James pursued a professional career out of state. He frequently said James was his pride and joy. One sister, Evelyn Reynolds of Greeneville, TN; several nieces and nephews; a special nephew, Randy Woodward and his wife, Patricia whom loved and cared for all his needs during his nursing home stays.
Please join us in remembering Eddie Woodward at a graveside committal service at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601. Please meet at the “Section of the Cross” on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM officiating Pastor Gene Deaton.
