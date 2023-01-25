ELIZABETHTON - Eddie Lyle Lewis, age 66, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Eddie was born in Elizabethton to the late Wayne and Ruth (Williams) Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Lewis; and a sister, Betty Lewis.

Eddie was known for his kindness, generous spirit, and love for his family and friends, many of whom he made during his long career in food services. He was a devoted lifetime fan of Tennessee Vols football and the Elizabethton Cyclones and had many close friends he attended those games with. He also loved his family beach trips to Isle of Palms and Charleston.

