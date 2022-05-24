Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
Ed graduated from Science Hill High School and attended Tennessee Tech University as well as East Tennessee State University. He spent a lifetime expanding a successful career in construction and commercial development. He was a self-made man who established his own business, the Ed Street Development Company. He was a member of the Johnson City Rotary Club, past president of The Chamber of Commerce, and served as a past chairman on the Johnson City Power Board and the Johnson City – Washington County Industrial Commission. Ed was also a member of Central Baptist Church where he previously served as a deacon and was on several committees. He was an avid tennis player and held the annual Ed Street Tennis Tournament in Hilton Head Island, SC where he enjoyed the competition and comradery with his close friends. He enjoyed traveling to various places throughout the world especially his sailing trips to the Caribbean.
The family extends its gratitude and appreciation to the professional teams at Princeton Transitional Care, Abundant Christian Living, and Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their loving care.
Family and friends will gather at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City, Friday, May 27 at 12:00 pm for visitation with family, followed by a celebration of life and worship service to the Lord at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Dr. Tommy Hood officiating. Afterwards, a brief graveside service will be held in the Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Tony Seaton, Bob Ivens, Larry Sparks, and Ken Wandell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Seehorn, Kenneth Willingham, Mickey Jilton, and Richard McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org, in memory of Ed.
Condolences may be sent to Street family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
