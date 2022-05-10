JOHNSON CITY - Eddie Dean Maupin, 71, Johnson City passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Willie and Jewell Heaton Maupin. Dean was retired from AO Smith where he had many friends and co-workers whom he treasured deeply. He loved the outdoors and was the ultimate Dad of the neighborhood and was always up to playing ball, going fishing, riding horses etc… Dean loved cooking for everyone, adults and kids alike were heartily invited to his cook outs, the more the merrier. He touched the lives of so many and was dearly loved by all. He still lives in our hearts until we meet again in our Heavenly Home, where we will joyfully meet again for ETERINTY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Billy and Jimmy Maupin; also a sister, Virginia Keys.
He leaves behind his best friend, wife and soul mate of 51 years, Kathy Hilman Maupin; his children, Janice Maupin and Eddie Lynn Maupin and wife Carmen both of Johnson City; three sisters, Betty Arrowood, Barbara Jones and husband, Jeff and Patsy Jaynes and husband, Brad; a brother, Willie Maupin Jr. and wife, Mary; a sister-in-law, Connie Maupin; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Dean will be conducted at 6:30 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City is serving the Maupin family. 423-928-2245