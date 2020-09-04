HAMPTON - Eddie Albert Deloach, 71, Hampton, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Willie Bell & Lottie Byrd Deloach. He was a 1967 graduate of Hampton High School. Eddie was retired from Snap-On-Tool, Johnson City. He was a Charter Member of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department He also helped in the building of the fire department. He loved to restore old cars. Eddie attended Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church, Roan Mountain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Phyllis and a brother: Emmet.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years: Kathy Miller Deloach. Two Daughters: Holly Deloach and friend Jamey Reynolds and Kelly (Terry) Parker. Two Grandchildren: Dalton and Josi Roark. A Great Grandson: Brayden Greenwell. A Brother: Herman Deloach.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Deloach Family Cemetery, Rittertown Road, Hampton with the Rev. John McCoury and Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Sunday will be; Dalton Roark, Clay Greenwell, Ray Deloach, Brody Deloach, Terry Parker and Jamey Reynolds. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jeff Laws , David Horton and members of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of ICU, Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Due to The COVID-19 pandemic it is mandating that everyone wear a mask and observe mandatory distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
