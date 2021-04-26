JOHNSON CITY - Ed Whitehead, 90. Johnson City, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Hillview Health Center. He was born December 24, 1930, in Hampton to the late Henry & Lucy Morton Whitehead. He was a 1949 graduate of Hampton High School. Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired truck driver. He formerly worked at ETWNC and Jones Truck Line. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Narvel & Louis Whitehead and two sisters: Crystal Johnson and Hazel Malone.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Shirley Simerly Whitehead. One Daughter & Son-In-Law: Deborah & David Shankle of Johnson City. Two Grandchildren: David E. (Victoria) Shankle and Daniel (Ashley) Shankle. Three Great Grandchildren: David R., Emma and Edmund. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with his Nephew Pastor Greg Whitehead officiating, also assisting is Pastor Chuck Babb. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2108. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:50 p.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family