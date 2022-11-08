HAMPTON - Earnestine “Granny” Carver, age 95, of Hampton passed away at Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born April 8, 1927 in Unicoi to the late Charlie and Adaline Davis Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Carver, a daughter: Doris Ann Smith, two sons: Kenneth Carver and Bobby Jack Carver, a grandson, Jr. Morton and several brothers and sisters. She was of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: A daughter, Mildred (Larry) Morton; a son, Lester (Wynonna) Carver; a son-in-law, Jackie Paul (Edna) Smith; granddaughters Deani Smith, Michelle Carver, Amanda Buck, Ashley and Regina; grandsons Ned (Julie) Smith, Josh (Sandra) Smith, great-grandchildren Lacey, Lauren, Hannah, Jackson and Lane Smith, Miley and Bodee Morton and Kaylie Carver; two sisters, Joyce Sneed and Shirley Bailey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mike Lyons and Rev. Greg Largent officiating. Interment will follow in the Carver-Cochran Cemetery. Music will be provided by her great-grandchildren: Lacey, Lauren, Hannah, Jackson and Lane Smith. Active Pallbearers will be Jack, Josh, Ned, Jackson and Lane Smith, Bodee Morton, Jr. Clark, Roy Lacy, Landon Lingerfelt and Ned Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tip Smith and Byrl Clark. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Granny’s family at Ivy Hall Nursing Home for loving and taking such good care of her. Also thank you to Megan and Amedisys Hospice; and a very special thank you to Deani and Jack for taking such good care of Granny during her illness. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit at the home of Mildred and Larry Morton. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Carver family.
