JONESBOROUGH - Earnestine Grace, 77, of Jonesborough, gained her angel wings on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Earnestine was most known for the way she loved, and she loved everyone. Religion, color, lifestyle—she would invite anyone into her home, fix them a delicious homecooked meal, and send them on their way with a snack in hand. She was the finest example of true, unconditional love, and she showed that the greatest to her family.
Earnestine was the daughter of the late Emery Bradshaw and Dorothy Barnett Mays, and a dear sister to the late Iva Jean Heaton, the late Joe Bradshaw, and the late Dot Mullins; she is survived by dear sisters Vivian Bennett, Bobbi Carrier, and Jacque Lee.
Earnestine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Sr.; her “Amazing Grace”, son, Billy Jr.; and her daughter Janet Fields.
She is survived by her three daughters, Emori Barnes (Eric), Alvina Ketron (Jeff), Suzanne Hunsinger (Todd); grandchildren, Angela Newton (Chad), Jacque Lowe, Mindy Gouge (Matt), Erica Brooks (Cody), Erin Barnes, Jeffrey Fields, Casey Luevanos; Great-grandchildren Abigail Grace Lowe, Noah Crawford, Emma Gouge, Blake Lowe, Jonathan Newton, and Walker Brooks; special God-daughter, Juanita Luevanos; and her dearest best friend whom she loved like a sister, Rita Keys.
Earnestine will be remembered for her love of Diet Dr Pepper, her amazing cooking skills, and for the way she took care of her family. She didn’t have much in the ways of the world, but she had the biggest heart for her family. Everyone who met her left calling her “Nanny,” and that tickled her. She sacrificed, she’d give her last dime to anyone in need, she was the best “cooker,” and she taught her family how to be kind.
The family of Earnestine Grace will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Buddy Cretsinger. The committal service will be held at 11:00 AM the following morning, Friday January 20, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 687 Pleasant Grove Rd., Limestone, TN 37681. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. Pallbearers will be Todd Hunsinger, Eric Barnes, Cody Brooks, Ralph Dillinger, Jordan Little, and Matt Gouge, with honorary pallbearer Jeff Ketron.