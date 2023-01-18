JONESBOROUGH - Earnestine Grace, 77, of Jonesborough, gained her angel wings on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Earnestine was most known for the way she loved, and she loved everyone. Religion, color, lifestyle—she would invite anyone into her home, fix them a delicious homecooked meal, and send them on their way with a snack in hand. She was the finest example of true, unconditional love, and she showed that the greatest to her family.