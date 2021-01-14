Earnest Tyrone “Ernie” Stout, 81, passed away January 13, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights following complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. He was a remarkable man and lived a full life. If Ernie ever touched your life, you know how wonderfully kind and generous he was.
He was the son of David and Hazel Miller Stout of Johnson City and the grandson of Dewey Stout of Johnson City, who was instrumental in starting Johnson City Parks and Recreation and was elected to Johnson City Park and Recreation Hall of Fame.
Ernie grew up in Johnson City, where through his grandfather Dewey’s influence, he learned to love sports. Even though he was stricken with polio as a young boy, Ernie went on to become one of Science Hill High School’s outstanding athletes in both football and track. He received the Good Sportsmanship award in track in 1957-58. He played football in Bristol in the Shrine Bowl in 1958. Later in life, Ernie was one of the original “Hilltoppers” to establish the Coach Tipton Football Scholarship for the school.
Upon his graduation from Science Hill, several universities offered Ernie football scholarships, including Louisiana State University and Memphis State University. It was during a university visit that Ernie was called home because his mother had perished in a house fire. Following that tragedy, he went to Memphis State University for one semester, leaving to rejoin his brothers in Jacksonville, FL. Subsequently, he was offered a full football scholarship to the University of Tampa. While a student there, he distinguished himself by earning several awards, including Most Improved Player (1961), Student Congress President (1962-63), and Outstanding Male Student (1962-63). He also received the Hillsborough Hill School Meritorious Service Award in 1963 for his service as an intern there. He graduated in 1963 with a degree in Education and Coaching.
Ernie relocated to Johnson City and began his career with Tennessee Eastman Company in Kingsport. He held several managerial positions during the next decades and was the first person to become a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company, following the company’s spin-off from Eastman Kodak.
His love for Mustangs began in the 1980s. During that time, he built the first of two Mustang station wagons. That car won awards at almost every show. Ernie even built a four-wheel drive Mustang to pull the trailer to haul the station wagon. He was very inventive and always found a way to do what he tried. His car won the Liberty Bell Best of Show in Pennsylvania (1982) and first place in the Sunsphere Grand Nationals (1983).
In the 1990s, after his children were out of the home, Ernie began to volunteer with several organizations. He served meals at the Salvation Army and volunteered at Kingsport Nursery School. A favorite pastime was helping at Girls Incorporated of Kingsport. You could find him there for hours a day doing whatever was needed. He also played Santa Claus at various schools, senior citizen centers and churches.
Following the retirement of his wife Gail, they took many bicycle trips and rode many Rails to Trails paths. They especially enjoyed Hilton Head Island, S.C., and spent a lot of time there riding and visiting thrift stores. When Ernie could no longer ride, his passion became repairing of building bicycles to give to children. His goal was to ensure every kid who wanted a bike had one, helmets included! It is estimated that Ernie gave away more than 1,000 bikes to children locally and as far away as Kentucky and Virginia.
With love for travel, Ernie had been to nine countries and every state in the U.S. except Alaska. But he would always tell you he was glad to come home.
A long list of service achievements and recognitions includes:
President, Sullivan South Athletic Booster Club
Betty Cox Memorial Award from the East Tennessee Mustang Club (1983)
Leadership Award from First Tennessee Regional Group Mustang Club (1984)
Award for Making Kingsport Sparkle from Keeping Kingsport Clean (1992)
Certificate for Dr. W. Edward Deming’s Method from Management from George Washington University
Represented Eastman at the presentation of the Malcom Baldridge Award at the White House (1993), where he was introduced to President Bill Clinton
Plaque from Tipper Gore in appreciation of a campaign event (1993)
Silver Partner Award for supporting AAU Basketball National Championship from the Kingsport Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (1999)
Golden Rule Award for community service from J.C. Penney
Distinguished Service Award from Girls Inc. (1995)
Volunteer of the Year from Girls Inc. (1996)
Outstanding Service Award from Girls Inc. (1997)
Outstanding Volunteer from Girls Inc. (1999)
Special Person to Adolescent Methodists from Crossroads United Methodist Church Youth Group
Ernie was loved by all who knew him, whether that was as “Mr. Haney,” “The Wheeler Dealer,” “The Bicycle Man,” “The Lake Man,” (he knew Boone Lake like the back of his hand), “The Johnson City Boy” (he loved his 1958 graduating class), or “Coach” (by his Eastman Print Shop buddies).
Ernie loved his adopted Bullock family and often talked about the chicken and dumplings made by his mother-in-law, Juanita Bullock Neely. He loved attending the annual Stout family reunion. He especially loved his friends, Jackie Smith and Gay Smalling, who were there for him until the end, and his special neighbor Helen.
He was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church in Lynn Garden and was active in several ministries there, especially the food pantry.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Ernie was predeceased by brothers, Charles and David; father-and-mother-in-law, Oscar and Juanita Bullock.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Bullock Stout; son, Chadwick Spencer Stout (Meghan) of Shelby, N.C.; a stepson, Tracy Daniel Simmons of South Pittsburg, TN; three grandchildren, Brady and Meredith Stout and Augustine Daniel Simmons; half-brother, Randy (Phyllis) Stout of Rogersville, TN; brothers-in-law, Marcel Gibbons of Church Hill and Ronnie (Bobbie) Bullock of Maryville, TN; sisters-in-law, Debra (Clyde) Lucas of Church Hill and Bobette (Sherman) Manis of Rogersville; several uncles, aunts and cousins; great nieces and nephews.
To honor Ernie’s wishes, he will be cremated. No formal services will be held due to COVID-19. Memorial gifts may be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN, 37662 or by giving a kid a bike! A video of Ernie’s life is being prepared by Oak Hill Funeral Home and may be viewed on their website.
The family would like to thank Ernie’s family and friends for their support, Brookdale Senior Living and Home Instead.
