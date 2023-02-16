On February 15, 2023, Earnest Jackson, known lovingly to everyone as Mouse, passed away at the age of 89 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born January 14, 1934, he was the son of William Johnson Jackson and Sarah Head Jackson.
Mouse was born and raised in Johnson City and never lived more than 6 miles from his childhood home. He attended Science Hill High School but was unable to graduate due to financial obligations at home. Several years later, he was able to obtain his GED. He began working at the Dutchmaid Restaurant at age 14 and a few years later, moved to the Dixie Restaurant, working as a cook and a carhop. This is where he met the love of his life and future wife, Billie. They were married in 1953, and a few months later, found out they were expecting their first child. By 1955, they had a second child and Mouse began looking for more stable employment. He began working as a firefighter for the Johnson City Fire Dept in August of 1955, where he was employed for almost 10 years. Firefighting was his true passion, as he loved the excitement and being able to help others daily. With a growing family, and a third child, he made the tough decision to hang up his fire boots full-time and search for a job with better pay and benefits. He began working as a truck driver for Robinson Freight Line in 1964 and worked for several other companies throughout his career until his eventual retirement from ABF in 1996. He never completely got firefighting out of his system, however, and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter for Central Fire Dept.
Mouse was the kindest, most generous man, who loved his family, friends, neighbors, and community fiercely. He could usually be found sitting on his front porch waving to every car that passed. When stopping by for a visit, you would usually find a full driveway with people occupying every seat surrounding him. He was a one-in-a-billion person and never met a stranger. His home was always open to anyone needing a meal, a place to stay, or just a listening ear. He was a devoted member of Central Community Christian Church and loved the Lord and his church family with all his heart.
Mouse is preceded in death by his loving wife, Billie Fair Jackson; his parents: William and Sara Jackson; brothers: Bill Jackson, Bob Jackson, Jim Jackson, Don Jackson, and Dave Jackson; and a sister: Mary Kate Jackson Byrd. He is survived by his brothers: Jack Jackson and Kyle Jackson; his children: Robin Pearman (Lee Roy) of Elizabethton, Rocky Jackson (Pam) of Johnson City, Lisa Bowman (Matt) of Watkinsville, GA, and Kim Hannan (Greg) of Elizabethton; his grandchildren: Chad Hammonds, Cheri Swartz (Kelly) of Jonesborough, Kara Christiansen (Christina) of Johnson City, Luke Bowman (Jordan) of Colbert, GA, and Haley Hannan of Elizabethton; his great-grandchildren: Zoe Swartz, Jet Swartz, Cayden Hannan, Charli Phillips, and Luca Bowman; among several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Tammy Dickey for all of her help, care, and love for Mouse during his final months. We would also like to thank his caregiver Alyssa, the entire team at Amedisys Hospice, and his church family for all the prayers, visits, food, and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mouse’s memory can be made to the Johnson City Fire Dept, the Central Volunteer Fire Dept, or Central Community Christian Church.
Mouse’s family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Monday, February 20, at 12:00 pm, followed by a celebration of a life well-lived beginning at 1:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service at Happy Valley Memorial Park will immediately follow.