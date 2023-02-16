On February 15, 2023, Earnest Jackson, known lovingly to everyone as Mouse, passed away at the age of 89 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born January 14, 1934, he was the son of William Johnson Jackson and Sarah Head Jackson.

Mouse was born and raised in Johnson City and never lived more than 6 miles from his childhood home. He attended Science Hill High School but was unable to graduate due to financial obligations at home. Several years later, he was able to obtain his GED. He began working at the Dutchmaid Restaurant at age 14 and a few years later, moved to the Dixie Restaurant, working as a cook and a carhop. This is where he met the love of his life and future wife, Billie. They were married in 1953, and a few months later, found out they were expecting their first child. By 1955, they had a second child and Mouse began looking for more stable employment. He began working as a firefighter for the Johnson City Fire Dept in August of 1955, where he was employed for almost 10 years. Firefighting was his true passion, as he loved the excitement and being able to help others daily. With a growing family, and a third child, he made the tough decision to hang up his fire boots full-time and search for a job with better pay and benefits. He began working as a truck driver for Robinson Freight Line in 1964 and worked for several other companies throughout his career until his eventual retirement from ABF in 1996. He never completely got firefighting out of his system, however, and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter for Central Fire Dept.

